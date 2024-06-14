Kuwait fire: Bihar's Gopalganj native among 49 killed, villagers mourn

A pall of gloom descended on Sapaha village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district upon receiving the news of the death of Sheo Shanker Singh in a massive fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait. The mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire incident at the Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Friday (ANI Photo)

Singh’s death has left the villagers heartbroken and a large number of people gathered in front of his house on Friday.

Singh, who had gone to Kuwait ten months ago, was working as a skilled labourer there. He is survived by his wife, and two sons -Mukesh Kumar Singh (20) and Abhishekh Kumar Singh (15).

His eldest son Mukesh, who is pursuing higher studies in Bhopal, reached his village on Friday after receiving the information.

“After the tragic incident, my family and I tried to contact my father on Wednesday….But, he was not responding to our calls. We came to know about the death of my father yesterday only. We are completely shattered by the news. The last time I spoke to him was on Monday around 7 pm...My father was the sole bread earner of our family," Mukesh said.

He also said his family members are in touch with the local administration as they have been told that the body of Sheo Shanker will arrive at the village on Saturday.

A total of 49 people, including 45 Indians, died in the fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning. Following this, the government has sent Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the West Asian country.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in the building in the southern city of Mangaf.