 Kuwait fire: Bihar's Gopalganj native among 49 killed, villagers mourn | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuwait fire: Bihar's Gopalganj native among 49 killed, villagers mourn

PTI |
Jun 14, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Bihar's Gopalganj native among 49 killed in Kuwait fire, villagers mourn

A pall of gloom descended on Sapaha village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district upon receiving the news of the death of Sheo Shanker Singh in a massive fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait.

The mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire incident at the Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Friday (ANI Photo)
The mortal remains of 45 Indian victims who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire incident at the Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Friday (ANI Photo)

Singh’s death has left the villagers heartbroken and a large number of people gathered in front of his house on Friday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read | Kuwaiti authorities detain 2 for fire, say blaze was caused by short circuit

Singh, who had gone to Kuwait ten months ago, was working as a skilled labourer there. He is survived by his wife, and two sons -Mukesh Kumar Singh (20) and Abhishekh Kumar Singh (15).

His eldest son Mukesh, who is pursuing higher studies in Bhopal, reached his village on Friday after receiving the information.

“After the tragic incident, my family and I tried to contact my father on Wednesday….But, he was not responding to our calls. We came to know about the death of my father yesterday only. We are completely shattered by the news. The last time I spoke to him was on Monday around 7 pm...My father was the sole bread earner of our family," Mukesh said.

Also read | KG Abraham, MD of NBTC group where deceased Indians worked, was behind a film on migrants

He also said his family members are in touch with the local administration as they have been told that the body of Sheo Shanker will arrive at the village on Saturday.

A total of 49 people, including 45 Indians, died in the fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning. Following this, the government has sent Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the West Asian country.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in the building in the southern city of Mangaf.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kuwait fire: Bihar's Gopalganj native among 49 killed, villagers mourn
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On