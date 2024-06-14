Kuwait fire: Centre intervened in proper manner, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the efforts taken by the Central government and the Kuwait government following the Kuwait Fire tragedy which claimed the lives of 45 Indians on Friday, reported ANI. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hopes that the Kuwaiti government will take an initiative in providing victims with compensation and also urged the union government to speed up these matters. (ANI)

CM Vijayan was speaking to the reporters before the landing of a special Indian Air Force aircraft which carried the mortal remains of the Indians killed in the building fire on June 12. He said, "It is a never-ending loss for the families... The Government of Kuwait has taken effective and impeccable measures. It is expected that the follow-up will be flawless. When it came to know about the disaster, the Government of India also intervened in a proper manner," reported ANI.

Union Minister of State VK Singh, who rushed to Kuwait on Thursday returned with mortal remains on the flight, reported ANI.

CM Vijayan also urged that measures should be taken to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

"It is hoped that the Kuwaiti government will take the lead in providing adequate compensation to the families. government of India should also try to speed up in such matters," Vijayan said, according to ANI.

Kerala Ministers Veena George who was denied permission to visit Kuwait, and Roshi Augustin were also present at the airport to receive the bodies along with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Congress MP Hibi Eden, BJP state president K Surendran and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan

"There have been some wrong approaches, but now is not the time for that controversy," CM said on Kerala Health Minister Veena George's exclusion, reported ANI.

According to ANI, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said that special ambulances with police pilot has been provided for the deceased."Out of 45 deceased, the bodies of the residents of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will be brought here," the minister said, reported ANI.

The remains of 31 victims included 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has assured that the central government will take appropriate actions and decisions according to ANI. He described the incident to be thud on the ‘pravaasi’ (Overseas Indians) community in Kerala, reported ANI.

"We have our contingent working to look after people in all health conditions. They will be brought back to India and their rehabilitation will also be taken care of. It's no graciousness, it is the duty of the GoI and the state government also," Gopi added, according to ANI.

At least 45 Indians died in the huge fire that broke out in a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.