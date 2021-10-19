Home / India News / Labourers and street vendor among 5 killed
Labourers and street vendor among 5 killed

  • Joginder was shot dead, along with Raja Reshidev, by terrorists on Sunday. The labourer from Bangama village, Araria in Bihar was also earning somewhere between 500 to 700 per day.
On October 5, another golgappa seller, Virender Paswan, was shot dead by terrorists at Medina Chowk in Lalbazar area.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

Five non-locals, all either labourers or street vendors have been killed by terrorists in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month. The deceased, mostly residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were in Kashmir to work and earning between 200 and 700 a day.

Raja Reshidev, 29

On October 17, Raja Reshidev, a labourer, was shot dead by terrorists in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district. A resident of Araria in Bihar, he was staying in a rented accommodation in the Valley for the last six months and would earn 500 to 700 on a daily basis.

Joginder Reshi, 31

Joginder was shot dead, along with Raja Reshidev, by terrorists on Sunday. The labourer from Bangama village, Araria in Bihar was also earning somewhere between 500 to 700 per day. His mother in Bihar was reported as saying that he had moved to the valley three to four months ago in search of work.

Joginder is survived by three children, news agency ANI quoted his mother as saying.

Saghir Ahmad, 53

On October 16, the carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh was gunned down by terrorists in Litter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Living in a rented room in Litter, Pulwama for the last one year, Ahmad plied his trade as a carpenter, earning around 600 - 700 a day.

Ahmad’s wife passed away six months ago. He has four daughters and a son staying in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Arvind Kumar Sah, 30

Hailing from Banka area in Bihar, Sah was shot dead by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 16. The golgappa seller was living in a rented accommodation in Halwal with a group of non-locals for the past 10 years.

According to his roommates, he used to earn somewhere between 300 to 400 on a daily basis.

Virender Paswan, 55

On October 5, another golgappa seller, Virender Paswan, was shot dead by terrorists at Medina Chowk in Lalbazar area. A resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur, the 55-year-old used to live in a small rented room three kilometres away from the place where he was attacked and would earn 200 to 300 per day. Paswan is survived by four children and a wife who stay in Bhagalpur.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
