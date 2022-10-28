Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Lack of development in J&K reason behind…': Rajnath Singh at BRO event in Ladakh

'Lack of development in J&K reason behind…': Rajnath Singh at BRO event in Ladakh

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 03:03 PM IST

The 75 projects - 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon-neutral habitat– are spread across six states and two UTs.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during an event organised by BRO for the inauguration of 75 infrastructure projects in Ladakh on Friday. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the union territory, defence minister Rajnath Singh said as he dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh on Friday.

The 75 projects - 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon-neutral habitat– are spread across six states and two UTs. Twenty of these projects are in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in a significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. The BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective,” Singh said at a function organised at D-S-DBO road in Ladakh.

Singh also said the people living in border areas are “our strategic assets”. “Infrastructure is being rapidly developed in border areas. We can't say enough in praise for BRO for the work they have done here,” Singh added.

Strategically important projects

> The strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

> Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the defence minister pointed out that the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure the economic development of border areas.

> The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of 120-metre-long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude 14,000 feet. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate the logistics movement of the Armed Forces.

> Other projects inaugurated virtually by Singh include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

> The BRO’s first carbon-neutral habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel was also inaugurated at Hanle. It is BRO’s effort towards contributing to Ladakh’s resolve of becoming the country’s first carbon-neutral union territory. The key features of this complex include the accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during a large part of winter.

> On the occasion, Singh also laid the foundation stones of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh.

> With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, the BRO extensively utilises air effort for the movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas. The existing air despatch sub-unit located at Chandigarh is being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for the execution of works on the ground.

> The BRO will be undertaking the construction of the new complex at Chandigarh by incorporating the latest 3D printing technology and once completed, the building will boast of being the world’s largest 3D Printed Complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajnath singh ladakh jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP