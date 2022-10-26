Rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir today: Weather department

The weather department has predicted a 75% chance of rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Director, meteorological department, J&K, Sonam Lotus said that the precipitation is expected over the middle and higher reaches of the Union Territory.

“As per today’s conditions, light to moderate rain or snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely (up to 75%) at many places of J&K,” Lotus said.

However, he said that no heavy spell is expected.

The department also expects a wet spell in the first week of November. “As per current analysis, weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain over plains and light snow over middle and higher reaches. The above outlook is based on current analysis and may be subject to change in coming days,” said deputy director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir recorded lowest temperature of 0.3° in J&K during the previous night. Summer capital Srinagar recorded 4.7 degree while it was 1.5 degree in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg.

Kashmir’s resort towns of Gulmarg and Sonmarg received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday with Gulmarg having a snow depth of 4-5 inches in the main bowl-shaped resort.

Harud, autumn in Kashmir, has set in the last week of September while Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, starts December 21.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir received the much-needed normal rainfall this time after two years of deficit monsoon seasons, officials said. They said that Kashmir valley received 270 mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29, an increase of 6% than the normal 254 mm. Similarly, Jammu division experienced 886 mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months, an increase of 7% than the normal 826 mm.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances – moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean – with normally January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100 mm each) as the wettest rain months.

But this year, Valley residents struggled due to hot and dry weather with temperatures hovering 8-10 degree above normal in March and April.