Lack of winter rain, snow threatens agriculture, apple cultivation in Uttarakhand

Mussoorie: The absence of winter rain and snowfall has emerged as a serious threat to Uttarakhand’s agriculture and horticulture sectors, particularly apple cultivation in the higher reaches of the state, officials said. Apple trees require 1,000 to 1,500 hours of exposure to temperatures between 0°C and 7°C to complete their dormancy cycle.

“The absence of snowfall has kept ground temperatures higher than usual, disrupting the trees’ natural rhythm. This could result in weak flowering, poor fruit setting, smaller apple size, and duller colour, all of which reduce market value,” he said.

December rainfall has remained weak over the past five years, with normal or above-normal precipitation recorded only once during this period.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 5.4 mm of rainfall was recorded between December 2013 and January 2014; 8.5 mm in 2015–16; less than 2 mm in December 2018; 4.4 mm in December 2023–January 2024; and zero rainfall between November 1, 2025, and January 13, 2026.

Director of Dehradun’s Meteorological Centre, C.S. Tomar, has attributed the situation to deficit or weak western disturbances that bring winter rain and snow to the Himalayas.

Agriculture and horticulture minister Ganesh Joshi said, “According to initial estimates, around 15% of the seasonal crop has been affected due to the absence of rain.”

Farmers in the Harsil belt of Uttarkashi district, a key apple-producing region, have raised concerns over mounting climatic changes that could lead to a sharp decline in apple production if weather conditions do not improve soon.

Families in Dharali village of Uttarkashi, which was affected by flash floods and landslides in August last year, were pinning their hopes on apple production for recovery of their losses, Gram Pradhan of Dharali Ajay Negi said. “With no rain or snow in November, December, and now extending into January, the situation looks grim. If it does not snow soon, apple flowering will be badly affected, leading to a sharp drop in yield,” he said.

Local apple grower Satendra Panwar, who owns over 1,800 apple trees in Dharali, said that the lack of snowfall could invite fungal infections and pests in April.

Neeraj Panwar, another apple grower from Harsil, described the situation as an “impending economic crisis” for farming communities dependent on horticulture.

The dry spell has also affected agriculture and horticulture in Chamoli district. “Lentil, wheat, and mustard crops have suffered significant damage, and apple cultivation is also under stress due to moisture deficiency and frost-related harm,” Chief Agriculture Officer of Chamoli J.P. Tiwari said.

Rain-fed crops like wheat and lentil have shown poor germination and growth due to prolonged dryness since November, assistant professor at the Agronomy College of Hill Agriculture and in-charge of the Ranichauri observatory in Tehri, Sumit Chaudhry, said.

“Farmers have been advised to undertake manual weeding and hoeing to retain soil moisture,” he added.

Experts have warned that inadequate winter snow would reduce deep soil moisture, increasing the risk of tree dehydration, premature fruit drop, and pest infestation during summer.

Senior scientist in the food processing department in Tehri district, Kritika Kumari, said that reduced wheat and lentil production would disrupt local supply chains and adversely affect self-help groups engaged in food processing.

Minister Joshi said that officials have been directed to conduct an immediate statewide survey to assess crop damage, quantify losses, and submit a detailed report so that appropriate relief measures can be planned for affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a weather warning for Uttarakhand. Very light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places above 3,400 metres in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh between January 16 and 21.

Dense fog and cold wave conditions are expected in the plains, including Haridwar, the Nainital plains, Champawat, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar from January 16 to 19. Ground frost may occur at isolated hill locations, potentially affecting agriculture and travel.

Farmers across the state are now hoping that the forecast brings at least some relief to avert a deeper crisis in the coming months.