Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory , assuring people of lifting in a phased manner of restrictions imposed in the aftermath of last week's violence. Ladakh LG chairs security review meeting, says restrictions to be lifted in a phased manner

Gupta has been holding high-level meetings twice daily, one in the morning and another in the evening, for the past week following violent clashes on September 24 that left four people dead and scores of others injured over their agitation demanding grant of statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The officials brief the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the meetings on Wednesday, the Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of the security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances.

He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh.

Reviewing welfare measures, Gupta enquired about the condition of the remaining injured undergoing treatment at the government hospital and directed the administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care.

He also directed the Leh deputy commissioner to ensure that the administration provides all possible humanitarian aid and financial support in cases where advanced medical treatment is required outside the UT, so that no individual faces hardship or feels neglected.

Appealing to the citizens, the Lt Governor urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony will be safeguarded at all costs.

He emphasised that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law and order across the UT.

The Lt Governor assured that very soon, all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilises.

"Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress," he said.

