Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the prevailing security situation in curfew-bound Leh town and reassured his commitment to protect people’s rights and cultural identity. Ladakh LG reassures commitment to protect people's rights, cultural identity

He appealed for calm, cooperation and upholding of Ladakh's traditions of peace and said the Union Territory's peace and brotherhood will not be allowed to be disturbed at any cost.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, Additional Director General, CRPF, Rajesh Kumar and senior officers of the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police , a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

He said the officers briefed the Lt Governor on the latest developments, preparedness measures, and coordination among agencies to maintain peace and order in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor underscored the paramount importance of maintaining law and order, reiterating that the administration will not tolerate any attempt to disturb the peace, harmony, and stability of Ladakh.

He issued a strong and clear message to anti-social and disruptive elements, warning them that strict action will be taken against anyone found trying to incite violence or create unrest.

At the same time, the Lt Governor reassured the people of Ladakh of the administration's complete commitment to safeguarding their rights, aspirations, and cultural identity.

He appealed to the citizens to remain calm, cooperate with the authorities and continue upholding Ladakh's age-old traditions of peace, brotherhood, and mutual respect.

“Ladakh belongs to its people, and the government stands firmly with the locals in ensuring their safety, security, and prosperity. Together, we will not allow any divisive force to derail the peace and development of this region,” he affirmed.

Gupta also directed security agencies to maintain heightened vigilance, strengthen coordination, and ensure swift response to any emerging challenges.

He stressed that the administration's priority is to protect the interests of the people while ensuring an environment conducive to growth and harmony.

