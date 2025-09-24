Ladakh protest: Visuals show protesters clash with police, BJP office torched | On Cam

Ladakh protest news: Youth-led protests in Ladakh's Leh turned violent on Wednesday as protesters pelted stones at authorities, forcing the police to resort to teargas shells and baton charges. The youth protesters in Leh, Ladakh, set fire to the BJP office and a CRPF vehicle amid the protests. (ANI/PTI)

Thousands of youth joined the shutdown in Leh to support the demand to advance the proposed talks with the central government on the extended Sixth Schedule protections and statehood to Ladakh. Follow Ladakh protest live updates

VIDEO:

Amid the clash, the protesting youth set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Leh and reportedly torched a Central Reserve Police Force's vehicle outside the party office. Visuals showed plumes of smoke rising from the building as protesters were seen moving outside, wearing masks, and chanting slogans.

The youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) had called for a protest and shutdown after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition worsened on Tuesday evening.

A fresh round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including members of LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk took to X to post a video message on the ongoing situation in Leh, urging protesters to stop the violence. "My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our case," he added.

He said that these protesting youths aren't entirely the supporters of his 'peaceful' movement, but this agitation "is their anger, sort of a Gen Z revolution".

Additionally, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was also cancelled on the last day due to the clashes between police and protesters.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

Further, the administration appealed to the public for cooperation and understanding, expressing gratitude for their overwhelming support and participation in the festival.