Youth-led protest in Ladakh amid statehood demands; BJP office set on fire

Massive protests, led by the youth, were seen in Leh on Wednesday morning as statehood seekers clashed with police. Police reportedly fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge as the protests turned violent. Smoke billows out from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Office as it set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh. (ANI Video Grab)

Protestors gathered in big numbers this morning, a BJP office in Leh was set on fire, and a vehicle was also burnt outside it, reportedly prompting the deployment of additional forces.

Smoke was seen coming out of the party office building as protestors rounded the premises, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed.

The protests come ahead of a fresh round of talks between the government and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6. The fresh protests were an attempt to advance talks with the Centre regarding the extension of the Sixth Schedule and the grant of statehood to Ladakh.

According to news agency PTI, the youth wing of the LAB had called for a 35-day hunger strike starting September 10. During the course of the strike, two people out of 15 were hospitalised, which reportedly triggered a call for protest and shutdown by the youth wing.

The fresh protests in Ladakh come days after the LAB vowed to continue the hunger strike until their demands of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule are met.

"Our protest is peaceful, but people are getting impatient. The situation may get out of our hands... The talks have already been delayed," LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey was earlier quoted by PTI.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.

He recently also reminded the BJP of its statehood promise for Ladakh. "If they fulfil their promise, Ladakh will vote for them and make them victorious. They will benefit the most, and vice versa. So we hope they will hold meaningful talks," Wangchuk had said.

Reacting to the fresh clashes between protestors and police in Leh, Wangchuk urged for peace. “VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” the climate activist tweeted, alongside a video of himself.

Demands for statehood for Ladakh have persisted since it was granted Union Territory (UT) status in 2019.