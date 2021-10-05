Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Opposition will try to keep up political heat in UP
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Opposition will try to keep up political heat in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav stage a protest, after he was not allowed by the police to go to Lakhimpur, in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav stage a protest, after he was not allowed by the police to go to Lakhimpur, in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Lucknow

With violence erupting in Lakhimpur Kheri during a protest by farmers, resulting in the deaths of eight people, the Opposition faces the task of keeping up political heat on the Uttar Pradesh government ahead of next year’s assembly elections, experts said on Monday.

The UP district has turned into a political battleground, with leaders across parties attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence and making attempts to reach the spot to meet families affected by the violence.

“The Opposition will try to take advantage of the Lakhimpur Kheri issue in the 2022 assembly election. The unfortunate incident has taken place before the state goes into poll mode. The Lakhimpur Kheri issue is likely to remain the centre stage of politics till the assembly polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders were stopped as they headed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet people in the area.

“A section of farmers is not happy with the BJP government, mainly in the west UP region. The state government has tried to pacify the sentiments of farmers by making certain promises and providing financial assistance,” said AK Singh, former director, Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said the state government has taken necessary action and brought the situation under control following the violence. He said the BJP has undertaken a number of programmes for the welfare of farmers.

The Congress’s spokesperson in the state Ashok Singh said the BJP was fast losing ground in the state and this was reflected in the way the BJP government handled the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh opposition parties + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out