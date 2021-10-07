Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP govt to file status report on arrests

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report by October 8 on whether all the accused named in the FIR have been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The order came as the top court a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana was hearing the matter.

The Lakhimpur violence case pertains to the deaths of eight people, who died after a jeep ran over farmers, protesting against the Centre's three laws. The deceased also include a journalist and three others.

Apprising court on the steps taken so far in the investigation, the Uttar Pradesh government said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. The government has also formed "a single-member enquiry commission," it informed the court.

The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The farmers have alleged that the Union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra's son was sitting in the car when it ran over protesters. However, the Union minister has denied any wrongdoing by his son and says that he was not even present there at the time of the incident. Some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident,' Ajay Mishra has claimed.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the violence.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November.

The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January.

(With agency inputs)