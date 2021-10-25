Lakhimpur violence: SKM writes to President Kovind for removal of Ajay Mishra

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the removal and arrest of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Mishra’s son, Ashish, has been accused of mowing down some of the protesting farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, also asked for the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

“Union Minister of State for Home Mr Ajay Mishra should be immediately dismissed from his post. Mr Ajay Mishra should also be arrested immediately for his role in the murder (criminal conspiracy under Sec.120B in addition to other charges as described above),” read the SKM’s letter to the President.

Also read | Lakhimpur violence: SKM calls for countrywide protests on Oct 26 demanding resignation of minister Ajay Mishra

“We also continue to demand that the investigation of this incident should be done by an Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is very obvious that conflict of interest is a key obstruction to justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre, and any decent government would have, in terms of principles of natural justice, sacked and arrested Mr Ajay Mishra by now,” the SKM further said in its letter.

On October 3, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh after a vehicle, allegedly carrying BJP workers, rammed into a group of protesting farmers. Of the eight deceased, four were farmers.

In the violence that ensued, two BJP workers, their driver and a journalist were also reportedly killed. Ashish, a key accused in the case, was reportedly present in one of the cars, an allegation that the minister and his son have denied. However, the junior Mishra was arrested in connection with the case on October 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ (farmers’ gathering) was planned in state capital Lucknow on October 26 against the incident. However, it was postponed by the SKM due to adverse weather and the ongoing harvest season.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union, another farmer body that is part of the farmers’ agitation against the three centrally passed agri laws, said the farmers will hold a countrywide protest on Tuesday (October 26) demanding the removal of Mishra.

“Demonstrations would be held at administrative headquarters in every district of the country. A memorandum will be submitted to the government with a demand that the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra be removed from his post,” news agency PTI quoted Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of the BKU, as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BKU said the protests would also be held against the repeal of the three farm laws and would be supported by all farmer groups already protesting at Delhi’s borders.

On Friday, the SKM had given a call for the protests pressing for the removal of Mishra, for the repeal of the three farm laws and for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).