Lakshadweep recorded lowest aircraft movement in 2023: AAI data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep has led to a resurgence of interest in visiting the archipelago although aircraft movement to the islands last year was the lowest since 2015, barring the pandemic year of 2020, official data show. PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 (Twitter/@narendramodi)

The airport in Agatti island in Lakshadweep received the lowest number of flights during the April-November 2023 period, the lowest in eight years, according to the data from the Airports Authority of India. There were 1,080 flight movements during this period, compared to 1,482 during April-November 2022 and 1,202 during April-November 2021. The trend is similar in earlier years, except in 2020, when travel and tourism was disrupted.

Aircraft movements are the number of times aircraft take off and land at an airport. One take-off and landing is considered as two aircraft movements.

Lakshadweep has been in the news after a row was triggered last week over intemperate remarks made by Maldivian ministers regarding Modi’s trip on January 2, photos of which were shared on social media. The controversy led to many Indian celebrities announcing plans for a Lakshadweep vacation, generating interest in the archipelago.

But a lack of direct connectivity and insufficient hotels and tourist conveniences would deter people from visiting the islands, industry executives said.

“Unlike Lakshadweep, Indians now have more direct connectivity to various beach destinations in and around the country,” said VP Narula, owner of Apex Travel and Tours. “Direct air connectivity not only helps a traveller to save on cost but also provides convenience,” he added.

“Limited access due to limited flights and the mandatory permits required to land at the airport are all cumbersome and have restricted Lakshadweep’s tourism,” said Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, a lobby group. “The archipelago has not been promoted as required, leading to a lack of awareness,” she added.

Currently, only Alliance Air operates a daily flight to Agatti, which has an airstrip capable of handling only small aircraft. Agatti is the only airport in the archipelago that comprises 36 islands, of which 10 are inhabited.

The government has been planning to develop a new airport at Minicoy Island to promote tourism in Lakshadweep. The proposed airport would boost tourism, as well as, extend surveillance capabilities of the defence forces.

Lakshadweep is not geared to handle tourists in terms of infrastructure for not only flights but also hotels, said Jay Bhatia, vice-president of the association. “Flights and ferries from Kochi are the only regular modes of transport for locals and a few visitors who intend to visit the unexplored islands,” he added.

“No airline will operate there if there is limited traffic,” an airline official said, declining to be named.