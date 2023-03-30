Lalit Modi decides to sue Rahul Gandhi in UK court: ‘Ill-informed or…’

Lalit Modi, the embattled IPL founder, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said he will take the Congress leader to court in the UK over his "Modi surname" remarks and allegations levelled by the disqualified MP's associates that he is a “fugitive of justice”.

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chief, had earlier threatened to sue Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “all Modis are thieves” remark. (HT File)

Lalit Modi's attack comes days after Rahul Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha. Addressing a poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar, Rahul Gandhi had said, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi.”

In his series of tweets, Lalit Modi said questioned on which grounds he was being labelled as a “fugitive” and said that he has never been convicted and hence is an ordinary citizen. Further, he slammed Opposition leaders and alleged "vendetta".

"I see just about every Tom dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice. Why? How? And when was I to date ever convicted of same? Unlike Pappu aka Rahul Gandhi, I am now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all opposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill informed or just vendetta prone," Lalit Modi tweeted.

Lalit Modi added, "I have decided to take Rahul Gandhi to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself."

Tagging several Congress leaders and alleging that they all have properties oversees, Lalit Modi said in another tweet, "I can send addresses and photos etc. Lets not fool the people of India who are the real crooks. Gandhi family has made it as if they are the entitled ones to rule our country. Yes, i will return as soon as you pass stringent liable laws."

“Not even a penny to date has been proven I took in last 15 years. But what is clearly proven is that I created the greatest sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars. Let not 1 one Congress leader forget that from early 1950's the Modi family has done more for them and our country then they can ever imagine. I, too, have done more than they can ever dream of doing. So keep barking scam tainted looters of India like the very own Gandhi family,” he added.

In 2019, Lalit Modi had threatened to sue Rahul Gandhi for his “all Modis are thieves” remark while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the election rallies.

“Rahul Gandhi says ‘All Modis are thieves. Well, he will be taken to court in the UK by me. But reality is that the world knows five decades of daylight looting of India was done by none other than the Gandhi family,” Lalit Modi tweeted tagging PM Modi on the micro-blogging site.

Rahul Gandhi was targeting Modi over Rafale deal alleging malfeasance in the ₹59,000 crore deal.

