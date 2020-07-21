e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lalji Tandon had over 40-year-long political career, was close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lalji Tandon had over 40-year-long political career, was close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tandon started contesting UP Assembly elections from 1996 and became MLA thrice between 1996 to 2009. From 1997 to 1999, he was the UP urban development minister.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lalji Tandon entered Uttar Pradesh assembly as a Member of Legislative Council in 1978.
Lalji Tandon entered Uttar Pradesh assembly as a Member of Legislative Council in 1978.(Pic courtesy: Twitter/@GovernorMP)
         

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon died on Tuesday at the age of 85. He was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital on June 11 after complaining of breathlessness, difficulty in urination and fever.

Leaders cutting across party lines have condoled Tandon’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other central ministers and chief ministers also expressed shock and paid tributes to Tandon.

He is survived by wife Krishna Tandon and three sons. One of his son, Ashutosh Tandon, is a minister in Uttar Pradesh government.

Tandon was born in Chowk in Lucknow on April 12, 1935, to Shivnarayan Tandon and Annpurna Devi.

He entered Uttar Pradesh assembly as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 1978. He again entered the upper house in 1990 and it was during this second term as MLC, when he became a minister for the first time.

Tandon was given charge of the power ministry in Uttar Pradesh.

Tandon started contesting UP Assembly elections from 1996 and became MLA thrice between 1996 to 2009. From 1997 to 1999, he was the UP urban development minister.

He held a number of portfolios in his long political career.

Before becoming Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Tandon served as Bihar Governor from August 2018 to July 2019. He won the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat in 2009.

He was considered close to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi said Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. “He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away,” PM Modi tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also condoled Tandon’s death and remembered his as one of the tallest leaders of Uttar Pradesh.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 tally dips slightly with 37,148 new cases; death toll reaches 28,084
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 tally dips slightly with 37,148 new cases; death toll reaches 28,084
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara
Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara
Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide
Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In