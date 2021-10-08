Lalu Prasad among RJD’s star campaigners for Bihar by-polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who was released on bail this year after serving four years in prison following his conviction in cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam, will campaign for the party’s nominees for the by-elections to two Bihar assembly seats on October 30. He is among the star campaigners for the party. The names of his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has faced flak for his outbursts against the party leadership, and daughter, Misa Bharti, are missing from the list of the star campaigners.

The list of 20 RJD star campaigners was submitted to the Election Commission of India on Thursday. Prasad’s name tops the list followed by Tejashwi Yadav and Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the RJD’s national principal general secretary. The name of former chief minister Rabri Devi is also missing from the list.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Bharti were the star campaigners for the party in the 2020 assembly polls. They have been excluded from the list for the by-polls amid growing sibling rivalry within the RJD.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary this week said Tej Pratap Yadav, who has alleged Prasad was being kept “hostage” in New Delhi, was not in the party as he has formed his own outfit, Chhatra Janshakhti Parishad.

State RJD president Jagdanand Singh said the omission of names of Prasad’s family members had nothing to do with Tej Pratap Yadav’s outbursts. He said the campaigners have been chosen considering the social composition of the constituencies so that the party could connect with the voters more effectively. “ We have picked leaders for the campaigning who have been regularly working in these two constituencies and have a connect with the electorate so that the party does well.”

Siddiqui said Prasad has approved the list.

RJD leader Bhola Yadav said Prasad is expected to address a few election meetings on October 25 and 26 and return to New Delhi. He added all will depend on Prasad’s health condition.

Prasad was expected to stay at the official residence of Rabri Devi under the constant supervision of doctors and stay away from the crowds. “A separate enclosure equipped with an emergency medical set up annexed to the former chief minister’s bungalow is being readied. He will come to Patna once the doctors declare him fit,” said Bhola Yadav.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar took pot-shots over Prasad’s planned campaigning, saying the latter was working from jail as well. His Janata Dal (United), which seeks to retain both the seats, has accused Prasad of steering the RJD’s election campaign from the jail during the 2020 assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nikhil Anand said Tej Pratap Yadav’s omission suggests he has been ousted from the party. He added there is a clear indication that Bharati would not get another Rajya Sabha term. “It is also unfortunate that state president Jagdanand Singh’s name is also missing. It shows how senior leaders are just being side-lined.”