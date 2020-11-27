e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from hospital director’s bungalow

Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from hospital director’s bungalow

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director’s bungalow) in Ranchi on Thursday.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Patna
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav(PTI file photo)
         

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director’s bungalow) in Ranchi on Thursday.

Yadav was shifted to Kelly bungalow in Ranchi on August 6, after the RIMS authorities had written to Birsa Munda Jail authority seeking his shifting, as the ward where he was receiving treatment was converted into COVID ward.

The RJD leader was admitted to RIMS on August 30, 2018, after he surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail on Jharkhand court’s orders in the Fodder scam.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In