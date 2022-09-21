Lalu to file his nomination for RJD chief post

An ailing Lalu Prasad will soon file nomination papers for the post of national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and is likely to be elected for the 12th timeas chief of the party he founded, party leaders said.

Prasad, who is currently staying in Patna, is likely to file his nomination papers on September 28 at the party office, the functionaries said, seeking anonymity.

“RJD chief Lalu Prasad will be filing his nomination papers for the top post next week after the notification for the nomination is issued. It is most likely to be on September 28,” said a RJD leader.

The RJD, senior ally in the Grand Alliance of seven parties along with Janata Dal (United), is holding organisational polls from panchayat to national levels. The election for party national president is scheduled on October 9 in New Delhi.

A formal announcement of the election of national president will be made at the national council meeting of the RJD in Talkotra stadium in New Delhi.

“The nomination for the post of RJD national president would be issued on September 22,” said Chittranjan Gagan, assistant returning officer of the polls. Prasad was elected unopposed for the 11th term in December 2019 while in jail after conviction in the fodder scam.

The decision of RJD chief filing his nomination papers for another three year term has ended the likelihood of deputy chief minister and Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav becoming party chief. In the last national executive meeting held on February 10 in Patna, there were voices raised by a section of leaders pitching for elevation of Yadav as national president, party leaders said.

The RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh, too, has got a second term as the veteran former minister was the sole candidate . A formal announcement of Singh’s win will be made on September 21.

Both are strategic moves by the party brass to maintain stability at the top and stem squabbling within the RJD’s first family, party leaders said.

“Right now, the party is focusing on the coming 2024 elections. So, it is always better to have seasoned people running the organisation, another RJD leader said, asking not to be named. “There has been induction of new faces at the state unit in the course of the ongoing organisational polls, and there will also be changes at the national executive.”

The RJD chief has been party president since 1997 after the party was formed following a split in the Janata Dal and has been elected unopposed since.

