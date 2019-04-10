‘We don’t think we’ll release you’: Supreme Court rejects Lalu Yadav’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed bail petition of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who is serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases.

“We don’t think we will release you on bail,” the Supreme Court said.

The bench rejected Lalu Yadav’s arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him 24 months was nothing, PTI reported.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said there were no recoveries and no demand and the only major offence under which he was convicted was conspiracy.

The bench said merits of the case will be decided by the high court. “At present, we are only hearing the bail appeal,” it said.

On Tuesday, the CBI opposed RJD supremo Lalu Yadav bail plea, saying he is likely to indulge in political activities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The CBI, which sought nod from a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to file its response to the bail plea of Yadav, said the RJD leader is likely to get involved in political activities and misuse the grant of bail ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The probe agency said in any case Yadav has been in a hospital ward for over eight months and indulging in political activities.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:29 IST