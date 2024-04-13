Land-for-jobs case: ED to finalise conclusion of probe within 2 weeks, court says

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday gave Enforcement Directorate (ED) two weeks to finalise the conclusion of the agency's pending investigation in the land-for-job case linked to money laundering, in which former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was allegedly involved, as were two of her daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi (ANI/File)

“It is directed that the ED shall make efforts to finalise the conclusions of any remaining investigation within two weeks,” Special Judge Vishal Gogne said in his orders after hearing submissions of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of the Enforcement Directorate.

It was also noted that the ED's principal complaint (charge sheet) is already before the court. SPP Manish Jain also informed the judge that further investigation is being carried out on a priority and expeditious basis.

Additionally, the ED was given time to file a reply from the accused, who sought unreleased documents from the agency.

The matter is now listed for hearing on April 22.

Earlier, on February 28, Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary, a co-accused. This came a month after the court, on January 27, issued summons to the ex-Bihar CM, her two daughters, Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal, the fifth accused.

In its charge sheet, the ED has named Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal. Two firms – AK Infosystem and AB Export – have also been accused in this case. As per the federal agency, AK Infosystem was set up in 2006-07 by Katyal, who was arrested during the probe.

The charge sheet mentions that while AK Infosystem was founded for IT data analysis, no real business was done. Instead, the company purchased several land parcels, one of which pertains to the main predicate offence, i.e. a land for a job.

The case involves as many seven land parcels, which went to and were later allegedly sold by Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav.

The SPP had earlier apprised the court that the Yadavs were beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. Katyal is said to be a close aide of former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the family patriarch and ex-Bihar CM.

The Delhi high court had refused to quash ED proceedings against Amit Katyal, accused of engaging in transactions with Lalu Prasad's kin.

(With ANI inputs)