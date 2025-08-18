Landslide in Himachal's Kullu cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying scene caught on camera

Relentless rainfall has battered Himachal Pradesh, triggering multiple landslides and flash floods that have left roads blocked, power disrupted, and communities isolated. A damaged structure at a cloudburst-hit village, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (PTI)

On the Atul-Larji Sainj road in Kullu, a fresh landslide has cut off as many as 15 panchayats. Visuals from the site show dust and debris rising into the air as the slide sweeps across the road, with locals watching helplessly and a few vehicles stranded.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway has been blocked by multiple landslides, with visuals from the Bajoura check post showing vehicles lined up and passengers waiting as authorities struggle to clear the debris.

The Kasol–Kullu road was closed on Monday morning after landslides at multiple locations, triggered by incessant rains, with portions of the road washed away in several spots.

The monsoon’s fury has left at least 355 roads across the hill state blocked, including three national highways, while more than 1,000 electricity distribution transformers have been disrupted.

Mandi has been hit the hardest, with 202 roads blocked, including NH 21, followed by Kullu with 64 roads, including NH 305, according to state emergency operation centre.

Other districts affected include Sirmaur (28), Kangra (27), Chamba (9), Shimla (8), Una (7), Lahaul and Spiti (6), Kinnaur (2, including NH 5), and Bilaspur and Hamirpur with one each.

Power supply has taken a massive hit, with Kullu reporting 557 disrupted transformers, Mandi 385, and Lahaul-Spiti 112. Water supply schemes have also been affected, with 44 down in Mandi and nine in Kullu, PTI reported.

Officials said restoration work is underway on a war footing, but frequent landslides, ongoing rainfall, and high-altitude challenges are slowing the process.

Since June 20, the relentless monsoon has claimed 261 lives. Of these, 136 were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 125 people died in road accidents caused by slippery conditions and poor visibility, according to the SDMA.

With PTI inputs

