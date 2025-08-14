Orange alert sounded for three Himachal districts on Thursday amid fresh incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts

The local MeT office in Shimla sounded an orange alert for three districts in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh incidents of flash floods and cloudbursts, leading to several bridges being washed away in Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti district.(Raj Bhawan HP/ ANI)

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts on Thursday, while a yellow alert was issued for isolated areas in four to six districts from Friday to Sunday.

The state, since the onset of monsoon on June 20, has reported losses of up to ₹2031 crore, PTI quoted officials as saying. More than 120 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents during the monsoon season, while 30 people remain missing.

Fresh incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts

The state witnessed fresh incidents of flash floods and cloudbursts, leading to several bridges being washed away in Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts, PTI reported. No casualty has been reported yet.

In Shimla district, a police post was also destroyed following floods in Ganvi Ravine, while heavy rains damaged a bus stand and adjoining shops. Two bridges were also swept away, cutting off Koot and Kyav panchayats in the district, PTI quoted officials as saying.

A cloudburst was also reported in Nanti in Shimla's Rampur area.

The Lahaul and Spiti district also witnessed flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Karpat, Changut and Udgos Nala of the Mayad valley, leading to two bridges being washed away.

Residents of Karpat village shifted to safer places anticipating an impending danger.

The flash floods led to ten bighas of agricultural land being damaged, Ranjit Lahauli, a resident of the village, said. Lahauli added that the district administration is engaged in relief work in the area.

Cloudbursts also occurred in Kullu district in Shrikhand hill of the Nirmand subdivision, and Bathadh hill located Tirthan valley in Banjar subdivision.

The cloudburst in Shrikhand Hill left the Kurpan ravine flooded, while the Bagipul market was immediately evacuated by the district administration.

A cloudburst near the Tirthan River also caused damage to some cottages on the bank of the river, while some vehicles were washed away.

325 roads, including two national highways, closed

325 roads in the Himachal Pradesh, including two national highways, have been closed amid the downpour in the state.

The Aut-Sainj road, which is a part of NH-305, and the road between Khab and Gramphoo, which is on NH-505, were also closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday morning, according to PTI.

Of the roads facing closure, 179 are in the Mandi district, and 71 in the adjoining Kullu district, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.