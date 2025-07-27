Langur thrashed during rescue operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro

A langur, which injured at least 20 people, was allegedly beaten with sticks by a group of people during a rescue operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, an official said. The animal's condition is stated to be stable, according to zoo doctors, he said.(PTI/ Representational)

The forest department is preparing to take legal action against the people involved in the assault.

"We are going to lodge an FIR against the people involved in thrashing the langur. The people are being identified," Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

He said that the langur spread terror in the township of Bokaro Steel City for the past 15 days, injuring at least 20 people, including school students.

"There was anger among people towards the langur. As the forest department was approached for the rescue operation, we tried to catch the animal for the past four days but did not get success. Then, we called a rescue team from Ranchi," he said.

During the rescue operation, one of the staff of the forest department caught the langur, he said.

"Then, some people suddenly started thrashing the animal with sticks. We anyhow rescued the langur and took it to Bokaro zoo, where it is undergoing treatment," Kumar said.

Kumar added that they understand the anger of people, but they don't have the right to beat the animal in such a way.

"We are identifying the people, and action will be taken against them," he said.