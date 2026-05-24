Last rites of Twisha Sharma to be held in Bhopal today

Last rites of former 32-year-old model-actor Twisha Sharma will be performed at 5pm on Sunday at Bhadbhada Ghat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, following a second post-mortem conducted by a four-member AIIMS Delhi team in Bhopal.

The actor was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. (Instagram)

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Family members of the victim said her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, and husband, Samarth Singh are not allowed to attend the cremation ceremony.

On May 12, the actor was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her family accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh of allegedly harassing her over dowry.

They approached the Madhya Pradesh high court in Jabalpur, seeking a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the investigation and the first report.

Acting on the court’s direction, the procedure is carried out under security at AIIMS Bhopal.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday, and police interrogation continued after the district court remanded him to seven days’ custody.

During questioning, Samarth Singh claimed their relationship soured after Twisha’s pregnancy was confirmed on April 17, saying her behaviour changed completely.

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{{^usCountry}} An investigating officer, not authorised to speak to the media, said, “Samarth Singh is claiming himself innocent and said his and Twisha’s relationship was normal. Twisha’s pregnancy was confirmed on April 17, 2026, after which Twisha said she didn’t want a domesticated life as she had certain aspirations from her life. Upon returning from the hospital, Twisha expressed a desire to go to her home in Delhi. That very evening, she took a flight to Delhi and subsequently reached her home in Noida.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An investigating officer, not authorised to speak to the media, said, “Samarth Singh is claiming himself innocent and said his and Twisha’s relationship was normal. Twisha’s pregnancy was confirmed on April 17, 2026, after which Twisha said she didn’t want a domesticated life as she had certain aspirations from her life. Upon returning from the hospital, Twisha expressed a desire to go to her home in Delhi. That very evening, she took a flight to Delhi and subsequently reached her home in Noida.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Twisha’s mother and brother came to Bhopal with her on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha’s mother and brother came to Bhopal with her on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samarth Singh also revealed the couple had planned a trip to Bengaluru on April 24, but Twisha refused and chose Ajmer instead, sparking conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samarth Singh also revealed the couple had planned a trip to Bengaluru on April 24, but Twisha refused and chose Ajmer instead, sparking conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Both families intervened for reconciliation, and the couple returned to Bhopal on April 30. Later, they argued after Samarth Singh learned that Twisha spent only one day in Ajmer and most of her time in Delhi. He said they fought over her remark that she belonged to the world of glamour and never wanted a confined domestic life,” officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both families intervened for reconciliation, and the couple returned to Bhopal on April 30. Later, they argued after Samarth Singh learned that Twisha spent only one day in Ajmer and most of her time in Delhi. He said they fought over her remark that she belonged to the world of glamour and never wanted a confined domestic life,” officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Samarth’s statement on May 12, Twisha visited a beauty parlour, returned at 6pm, went for a walk with him, and had dinner together.

He claimed she went downstairs to talk on the phone while he slept. His mother later alerted him that Twisha was not answering calls.

Also Read:Twisha Sharma death case highlights: Samarth Singh barred from legal practice, says report; taken into police custody

He claimed that his mother found Twisha dead on the rooftop after he asked her to check there. “Samarth said he rushed...and attempted CPR before her two cousins who live in the neighbourhood, helped take her to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead,” officer said.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, rejected Samarth Singh’s account and said, “When Twisha was talking over the phone, Samarth shouted from behind and she disconnected the phone so there is no point that he was sleeping in his room. He shared a fabricated story to influence the probe. We want the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] to take over the case as soon as possible.”

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The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance. A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter on Monday, May 25.

The apex court has titled the case “Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Irregularities in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Her Matrimonial Home,” raising questions about the role of police and local administration.

Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur, will also hear the plea for cancellation of Giribala Singh’s interim bail on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3/5 of the Dowry Harassment Act.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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