Evening brief: Arvind Kejriwal meets protesting wrestlers, and all the latest news

Kejriwal joins wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: ‘Think how powerful the man is that…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday arrived at Janta Mantar in the national capital to extend his support to the ongoing protest by some of India's top wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Kejriwal asked people to take time off from work to show solidarity for the aggrieved wrestlers and join them in their protest at Jantar Mantar. Read more

'IPL is moving in different cities, and that helps his style': Kumble dissects India star's stellar return in IPL 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There have been a number of star performers in the Indian Premier League this season; especially among the Indian players. While many have enjoyed a breakthrough season, there are a fair few who have made stellar comebacks after indifferent outings in the last few editions. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy is one of them; the leg-spinner announced his arrival in style for the KKR in the 2020 edition of the tournament, where he took 17 wickets in 13 matches. Read more

Avoid these pre-wedding skincare mistakes for a radiant summer glow

The summer wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're a bride-to-be, you're probably prepping your skin for that perfect bridal glow. However, there are a few pre-wedding skincare mistakes that many brides-to-be make, leading to unwanted breakouts, dryness, or uneven skin tone. So before you slather on every skincare product you can find, be careful not to fall victim to some common pre-wedding skincare mistakes. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs during Quantico shoot, took injections for over a month: ‘It’s expensive’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about her decision to freeze her eggs in her 30s. She said she was filming for her TV show Quantico when she decided to undergo the process which required her to take injections for over a month. She recalled how painful and expensive it was. Read more

Amazon is working to boost capability of Alexa. Here's how

Amazon is developing a large language model (LLM) to power its popular voice-enabled assistant Alexa, the company's chief executive officer Andy Jassy said. Read more

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Expecting Second Child

Model Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with partner Arjun Rampal Pics here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON