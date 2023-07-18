Evening brief: Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls for the first time in 45 years; and all the latest news

Rising Yamuna reaches walls of Taj Mahal for 1st time in 45 years

After wreaking havoc in Delhi, the Yamuna River rose to 495.8 feet in Agra, breaching the 'low flood level' mark and reaching the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal on Monday, a sight unseen for 45 years. Read more

Alia Bhatt is unreal in saree; Ranveer Singh serves a dapper look as they promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoted the upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani today. After a short trip to Vadodara, Gujarat, the two stars travelled to Delhi to promote their movie. Alia channelled her character Rani - who wears beauteous sarees in the songs and trailer released online, for the occasion. She draped herself in a beauteous ombre saree. Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented her in a dapper black suit. Watch here

Kareena Kapoor asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘keep ruling the world’, Madhu Chopra wishes ‘her bold and gorgeous’ daughter

As Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on Tuesday, her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, manager Anjula Acharia and Indian celebs such Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared birthday posts for her on Instagram. Priyanka has not just earned a name in India as an actor after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, but is now also a known face across the globe. Read here

‘Saudi championship is much better than MLS’: Ronaldo takes shot at Messi, shuts all doors for Europe return

The modern era football is filled with stars but very few have been able to achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo and his biggest contemporary Lionel Messi has done in the past decade. While many argue the debate between who's the best settled with Messi's World Cup triumph in Qatar, a trophy which has eluded Ronaldo despite him being there for five editions, the Portuguese's latest statement suggests otherwise. Read more

Shashi Tharoor's Twitter account sees a ‘haemorrhage of followers’; seeks explanation from Musk's platform

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed concern over the decrease in his Twitter followers, reaching out to Elon Musk's platform for an explanation. Read more

‘Likes fade… digital scars remain’: Assam Police shares hard-hitting PSA involving kids

Several parents document the lives of their children on social media. While many like such posts, there are a few who consider it a concerning trend. Highlighting that very issue, Assam Police has shared a post that has received appreciation from people. They shared AI generated images of kids to express how exposing them to social media at such a young age can eventually harm them. Read more

