Home / Sports / Football / ‘Saudi championship is much better than MLS’: Ronaldo takes shot at Messi, shuts all doors for Europe return

‘Saudi championship is much better than MLS’: Ronaldo takes shot at Messi, shuts all doors for Europe return

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 18, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Ronaldo took a shot at Messi calling the competition in Saudi Arabia more superior than Major League Soccer.

The modern era football is filled with stars but very few have been able to achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo and his biggest contemporary Lionel Messi has done in the past decade. While many argue the debate between who's the best settled with Messi's World Cup triumph in Qatar, a trophy which has eluded Ronaldo despite him being there for five editions, the Portuguese's latest statement suggest otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at Lionel Messi

Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in the cash-rich Saudi league, took a shot at Messi calling the competition in Saudi Arabia more superior than Major League Soccer (MLS). His statement comes a day after Messi was officially signed by MLS side Inter Miami.

As per reports, Ronaldo in an interaction with Lisbon sports newspaper A Bola also shut all the doors of his return to Europe, a continent where his career flourished in the past.

Watch: Lionel Messi evades serious car crash in Miami after jumping red light

"Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I'm already 38 1/2 years old and ... it's not worth it.

"Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not 'top', the German one also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA," he was quoted as saying.

The Portuguese forward plays for Saudi side Al Nassr, which he joined earlier this year, and the recent transfer window has seen a huge influx of other European talents.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, the Saudi league has attracted his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, Brazil's Roberto Firmino, Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard too has joined a side in the managerial role.

Ronaldo believes more players will take the same route in the coming months. "In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

Ronaldo statement's came after Al Nassr endured a 5-0 hammering in a preseason friendly against Spanish top-division side Celta Vigo at Faro, Portugal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out