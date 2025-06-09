Axiom-4 mission: Launch of spaceflight carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla postponed to June 11

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday informed that the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from June 10. This handout photograph taken on September 6, 2024 and released by private aerospace company Axiom Space shows assigned Ax-4 crew members Shubhanshu Shukla (L) and Slawosz Uznanski reviewing a procedure checklist.(AFP)

ISRO cited weather conditions for the postponement of the Axiom-4 or Ax4 mission, which will now take off on June 11 with the targeted time of launch being 5:30 pm (8 am EST).

What led to the delay?

"Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," posted ISRO on X.

Shubhanshu Shukla is set to create history, taking India for the first time to the International Space Station. Shukla's travel to space also marks the second human spaceflight for India, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma scripted history by undertaking a journey to space onboard Soviet Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

Indian Air Force's (IAF) Shubhanshu Shukla, who will pilot the mission, and three others will be on board SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket that is scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre (KSC) in Florida on June 11.

Apart from Shubhanshu Shukla, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission comprises Commander Peggy Whitson, specialists Tigor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.

During the 14-day mission at the ISS, the Ax-4 crew is expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and space industry leaders among others apart from carrying out the experiments and tasks.

The Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities on Sunday ahead of liftoff.

"A proud global acknowledgement of India’s Space capabilities… a befitting tribute to the founding fathers Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan," Science and technology minister Jitendra Singh had said.

Shubhanshu Shukla will be conducting exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments developed under a collaboration between the ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The experiments aim to pioneer space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for future long-duration space travel.

ISRO has lined up a set of seven experiments for Shubhanshu Shukla, who will also take part in five joint studies planned by NASA for its human research programme.