Law student falls from 7th floor during party at friend's Noida apartment, dies

A law student from Ghaziabad fell to his death from the seventh floor of a Noida apartment complex during a party at a friend's residence.

Police said the student identified as Tapas was an LLB student at a private university in Noida.

On Saturday, he went to Supreme Towers in Sector 99, Noida, to attend a party at a friend’s seventh-floor flat. Shortly after, police received information that he had fallen to his death, NDTV reported.

Tapas' body has been sent for a post-mortem, and police are questioning his friends to find out if his death was an accident or if foul play was involved.

The media cell of the Noida Police Commissionerate confirmed that the student’s family has been informed, adding police are conducting a thorough investigation, examining all possible angles in the case.

The Noida Police also said mentioned that additional legal steps will be initiated once a formal complaint is received from the family.

Past incidents of students falling from high-rises

Earlier in November 2024, a 13-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida West. Police said the incident appeared to be an accident.

Police said the boy lived with his family in a high-rise in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, under Bisrakh police station's jurisdiction. He was a class 7 student.

In March 2024, an 18-year-old girl fell from the 18th floor of a building in Noida Extension and died. The girl fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in a case of accidental death.

The girl, who was a student of Class 12, was watering plants on the balcony of the high-rise building apartment when the incident happened, said the authorities.

In June, 2023 a 21-year-old student died after allegedly falling off the eighth floor of a residential tower at a housing society in Noida.

The deceased was a third-year engineering student at a Mathura college and had visited his parents in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100. Preliminary investigation had indicated that it was a suicide.