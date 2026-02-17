The state government is preparing to introduce a new law that would make assault, intimidation and property damage involving government employees a non-bailable offence, with penalties including up to three years in prison and fines of ₹50,000, officials familiar with the proposal said on Monday. Law to curb violence on govt employees on anvil

The draft bill, titled the ‘Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Government Servants and Damage to Property in Government Offices Act, 2026’, has been prepared by the department of law and parliamentary affairs. It accompanies amid growing concern over incidents in which public servants have faced threats, verbal abuse and obstruction while performing their duties, said officials.

“Protecting government personnel and ensuring their dignity at work has become a pressing priority,” a senior official said.

“There has been a pattern of incidents involving threats, abuse, obstruction and destruction of public property. These developments have begun to affect governance and the delivery of essential services, and the government believes a strong legal framework is necessary to prevent such acts,” he added.

The draft bill follows incidents that drew attention within the government.

In one case, Rajeev Gowda, a Congress leader, allegedly verbally abused Amrutha Gowda, the municipal commissioner of Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district, and threatened to set fire to her office. In another, G. Bhavya, a gram panchayat administrator, was inspecting alleged encroachment of government land in Gudamadanahalli village in Mysuru district when she was allegedly threatened by an individual identified as Puttaswamy, who warned her, “Your body will fall first.”

Officials said such incidents had proved the need for stronger legal protections.

Under the proposed law, violence would be defined broadly to include physical assault, intimidation, coercion, threats, verbal abuse, obstruction of official work and damage to property in government offices. Abuse through electronic means, including phone calls and other forms of communication, would also fall within its scope.

The law would apply to all state government offices and institutions, including schools, colleges, corporations, autonomous bodies and aided institutions. It would cover employees across all categories, including Group A, B, C and D staff, as well as outsourced and daily wage workers.

“If enacted, those found guilty could face imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to ₹50,000. In addition, offenders could be required to pay twice the purchase value of any damaged government property, along with compensation assessed by a court. Authorities would also have the power to recover unpaid fines as arrears of land revenues,” the officer added.

Officials said the provisions would operate alongside existing laws, strengthening the legal framework available to prosecute such offences.

The move follows demands from employee associations for stronger safeguards. The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had urged the government earlier this month to enact strict legislation to deter attacks and harassment.

CS Shadakshari, the association’s president, said. “Cases of threats, harassment and violence against them have been rising, which has made their working conditions even more difficult.”

He said the association had been in discussions with senior officials and expected the government to act decisively. “We have made our expectations clear and are waiting for the government to bring in a firm legal measure,” he said.