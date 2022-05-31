Delhi Police obtains five-day custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday obtained the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the daylight murder of Punjabi singer-cum-politician for five days. His custody has reportedly been obtained in connection with an old case.

According to sources, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police will interrogate Bishnoi in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Earlier in the day, Bishnoi moved the Delhi high court after claiming a day ago that he feared being killed in a fake encounter by police. Later, the Tihal Jail authorities said his security had been increased.

A day ago, a lower court had rejected a petition from him regarding his fake encounter fears and his appeal that investigations against him may be conducted at the Tihar Jail. He had also urged that no police department be allowed to obtain his physical custody.

There were reports that the special cell of the Delhi Police had began questioning Bishnoi at the jail on Monday itself.

Besides Bishnoi, the Punjab Police suspects the involvement of Canada-based Goldy Brar in the murder of Moose Wala, who was cremated amidst thousands of his tearful supporters and family members in his native village in Mansa village of Punjab earlier in the day.

