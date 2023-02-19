Lawyer stabbed to death in Jodhpur, both attackers held: Police

Two men were arrested for stabbing a lawyer to death, Jodhpur police said on Sunday, adding that the victim was on his way home when the assailants struck.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral, the police said, adding that the victim has been identified as Jugraj Chauhan and the accused as Anil and Mukesh.

Both the accused were arrested, the police informed further, adding that the attackers blocked the lawyer's way while he was on his way home and a scuffle broke out during which one of the attackers took out a knife and started stabbing him in the chest.

As she slumpled on the road, one the attackers struck him on the head with a stone, killing him on the spot.

"The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday evening. Jugraj Chauhan (48), a resident of Mandir Wala Mohalla, was was on his way home on his bike. In the middle of the road, near his house, the accused -- Anil and Mukesh -- forced him to pull over and started raining blows on him. Both took turns to beat him 3-4 times. Anil then struck him on the head with a stone twice, killing him on the spot," Assitant Deputy Comissioner of Police (ADCP), Jodhpur Police, Nazim Ali, said.

He said a team from the Mata police station reached the spot as soon as word of the incident was received and sent the body to a hospital.

Further investigation is underway, police said.