Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
Lawyers urge CJI to take cognizance of internet shutdown order at Delhi borders

The letter urged the CJI to take suo motu note of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and suspend the order to ensure that farmers' right to protest is protected.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST

A group of 140 lawyers has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde urging him to take cognizance of a Centre's direction to impose internet shutdowns at Delhi borders where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws.

The letter urged the CJI to take suo motu note of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and suspend the order to ensure that farmers' right to protest is protected. 

The lawyers have suggested to the CJI that the apex judiciary should direct the MHA to “restrain from imposing further Internet shutdowns at the protest sites and adjoining areas.”

The letter written by lawyers Sitwat Nabi and Abhisht Hela, which purportedly contained signatures of 140 advocates, asked “the Judiciary under the guidance of the CJI to set up a Commission of Enquiry to probe into: - police inaction in controlling the violence and the role of the Delhi Police in allegedly facilitating the mob attack on 29 January, 2021 and failing to ensure peace and security."

"Action against the 200 local hoodlums who, as reports state, had engaged in the manhandling of protestors, and journalists at the Singhu Protest venue. Strict action against the journalists and the news channels who are spreading provocative content and fake rumors about the farmers and their protest,” the letter said.

The suspension of internet order issued by the MHA is a “gross misuse of power by the Central government and is causing disruption to the protestors and individuals in exercising their fundamental conferred under Article 19 (1) (a) which had been upheld by the Supreme Court in…,” it said.

“The 'state-of-the-art' political scenario of the year 2021 is witnessing a paradigm shift wherein there has been incessant vilification and ostracization of the farmers protesting against the three Farm Laws for over 6 months. Aggravating the issue further, many mainstream media channels are determined to change their names from 'Farmers' or “'Ann-daatas' to 'Terrorists' or 'Khalistanis', “ it said.

The farmers are protesting at three Delhi borders for almost two months seeking repeal of three laws. They are: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

On January 12, the apex court had already stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and had constituted a committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

The government notification stated that Sinha will take over the duties of Shukla with immediate effect until the appointment of a new CBI director. RK Shukla joined the agency on February 4, 2019.
india news

1998 Gujarat IPS cadre officer Praveen Sinha appointed interim director of CBI

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  The decision was announced by the government as incumbent director Rishi Kumar Shukla's tenure came to an end on Wednesday.
The police recovered 221 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around ₹22.10 lakh kept in an envelope, from the man's possession. (PHOTO: Chhattisgarh Police)
india news

Cache of 221 pieces of rough diamonds seized in Chhattisgarh, one held

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  In August last year, Gariyaband police had seized 171 pieces of rough diamonds worth around 25 lakh from a smuggler. Police had said that the man was a part of an inter-state gang working in the area and more arrests could follow.
"The Finance Minister spoke of six prominent pillars, with the topmost pillar being health and well being," Dr Vardhan said.(ANI)
india news

Vardhan relies on youth to provide right information about vaccination drive

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Vardhan virtually addressed the students of Shri Ram College of Commerce on their 94th annual foundation day and said that the pandemic has not only turned the clock back in some ways but also derailed development plans temporarily, according to a health ministry statement.
The SHO said that all accused are from a nearby village and fled from the spot after the incident.(Image via Twitter/ Representational )
india news

16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Jashpur police said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the girl, who is a student of class 12, was returning home with her friend.
The school damaged in the bomb blasts.(DIPR/HAILAKANDI)
india news

Bomb blasts damage school in Assam's Hailakandi district near Mizoram border

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  The district administration has tightened security in the area along the border with Mizoram.
Farmer leader Darshan Pal said international recognition of their protest is making them proud.(PTI)
india news

'Matter of pride': Farmers' union on support from Rihanna, Greta Thunberg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:43 PM IST
"On the other hand, it is unfortunate that the government is not understanding the pain of the farmers," Darshan Pal said.
The policy also proposes that the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission shall provide a special power tariff category for electric vehicle charging stations. (Bloomberg Photo)
india news

No road tax, registration fee on electric vehicles in Telangana from today

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The exemption would be given only on the vehicles purchased and registered within Telangana state.
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
india news

Lawyers urge CJI to take cognizance of internet shutdown order at Delhi borders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The letter urged the CJI to take suo motu note of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and suspend the order to ensure that farmers' right to protest is protected.
The three-day protest march started from Pottuvil town in the eastern Amparai district.AP/PTI(AP)
india news

Tamil activists hold protest rally in Sri Lanka

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  The protesters allege that lands owned by Tamils are being grabbed and Tamil areas are being systematically populated with the majority Sinhala community since the military conflict ended in 2009 in Lanka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. Party leader Randeep Surjewala also seen. (ANI Photo)
india news

BJP leader's counterpunch to Rahul Gandhi, Rihanna on farmers' protest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Global pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the farmers by sharing a news report highlighting the internet shutdown aimed at crippling the protest movement.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Kashmir under worst siege since August 2019, says Mehbooba Mufti

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of using Central agencies to hound political leaders, businessmen, and journalists to choke dissent.
Nadda further reiterated the Centre's point that it was always ready to talk to the protesting farmers, adding that the proposal of postponing the laws for the next 18 months still stood.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir internal issue, will be resolved: JP Nadda on tweets over protests

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Amid recent tweets made by prominent foreign personalities such as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg on the protest against the farm laws, the external affairs ministry on Wednesday said that facts needed to be ascertained before commenting on such issues.
Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has provided vaccines to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius. (MEA) (Image used for representation).
india news

China steps up Covid vaccine diplomacy as competition with India heats up

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
COVAX, formally known as the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is a global initiative.
New Delhi: Barricades set up at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
india news

Fortification continues at Ghazipur

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  Iron nails studded on roads, multi-layer iron and concrete barricades, concertina wires remained fixed as large number of security personnel were deployed as fortification of Ghazipur continued to prevent protesters' movement to Delhi.
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria(ANI)
india news

Air Force Chief hails govt for introducing multiple reforms, policy changes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:54 PM IST
"To build indigenous capability, the government has introduced multiple reforms and policy changes which encourage partners to collaborate on creating next-generation technologies and platforms under make in India program," Bhadauria said
