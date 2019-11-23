e-paper
Lawyers who represented Ram Lalla get hero’s welcome in Ayodhya

The VHP organised the felicitation ceremony for the lawyers who were in Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram at the makeshift temple. VHP leader Sadhvi Ritambhara applied ‘tilak’ on 92-year-old lawyer Keshav Parasaran, who had led the team of lawyers in the court room battle.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A Hindu devotee blows a conch shell in celebration after the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.
A Hindu devotee blows a conch shell in celebration after the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO.)
         

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Ritambhara led a grand felicitation ceremony of the lawyers, who represented ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ in the Ayodhya title dispute, at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The VHP organised the felicitation ceremony for the lawyers who were in Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram at the makeshift temple. VHP leader Sadhvi Ritambhara applied ‘tilak’ on 92-year-old lawyer Keshav Parasaran, who had led the team of lawyers in the court room battle. On the request of saints, Parasaran also recited a few verses from the Ramayan. The Nyas head blessed all the lawyers on the occasion.

Senior Supreme Court lawyers CS Vaidyanathan, additional solicitor general of the Government of India Vikramjeet Banerjee, lawyers PV Yogeswaran and Madan Mohan Pandey and former high court judge Kamleshwar Nath were also felicitated. The VHP also felicitated family members of karsevaks who died in police firing in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

Champat Rai, international vice president of the VHP, informed the gathering that Parasaran used to keep standing in court for four hours at a stretch during the hearing of the case in the last 40 days.

Rai also said that during these hearings, Parasaran used to take off his shoes and keep them aside.

Earlier in the day, K Parasaran, along with his family members, including son Mohan Parasaran, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram temple.

Divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is also the receiver (authorised person) met Parasaran outside the temple. During this meeting, Parasaran handed over a copy of the court’s judgment to the commissioner.

Before leaving for the temple, Parasaran and his family members took a holy dip in the Saryu.

K Parasaran was advocate general of Tamil Nadu during the Emergency in 1975. He was Solicitor General of India in 1980 and the attorney general from 1983 to 1989.

Mohan Parasaran, who was solicitor general in UPA-2, had resigned from his post when the then Congress government led by former PM Manmohan Singh, had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court rejecting the existence of Ram Setu.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had given its verdict in favour of the Ram temple in the Ayodhya title dispute.

