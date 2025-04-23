Leading newspapers in Kashmir print front page black to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Leading English and Urdu language newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir printed their front pages in black to protest the terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam. Combo picture shows front pages of Kashmir newspapers printed in black in protest against Pahalgam terror attack, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.(PTI)

Publications including Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab and Taimeel Irshad changed their formats to strike a symbolic message to the masses. The publications also carried powerful headlines in white or red as a powerful public display of solidarity and grief with those affected by the attack.

Rising Kashmir's lead headline in white read, “TERROR STRIKES PAHALGAM,” with a subhead, “27 civilians, mostly tourists, massacred in deadly terror attack.” The letter “O” in the word “TERROR” was printed as an image of a bleeding gunshot wound.

Greater Kashmir printed “Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving,” in white on a black layout. The subhead printed in red read, “26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.”

The paper also carried an editorial with the headline “The massacre in the meadow - Protect Kashmir’s soul.” The column said the attack has cast a dark shadow over J-K, a region striving to reclaim its legacy as a “Paradise on Earth.”

“This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values -- its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace. Kashmir's soul stands in unequivocal condemnation of this brutality and offers heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, who sought beauty but found tragedy,” the editorial read.

The publication noted that terrorists could strike a high-traffic tourist spot, which is accessible only on foot or by pony. The editorial said the attack “signals a need for sharper intelligence and tighter coordination among agencies, the paper called for proactive measures -- enhanced vigilance, community engagement, and uprooting terrorism -- which are imperative to prevent such horrors from recurring.”

“Kashmir's people have endured violence for too long, yet their spirit remains unbroken. This attack must not sow division but unite us in defiance of terror. We urge all -- government, security forces, civil society, and citizens -- to forge a collective front,” it said.