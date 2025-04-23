Menu Explore
'He lived a good life': Wife of Navy officer who died in Pahalgam attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kerala's Kochi, travelled to Pahalgam with his wife as he was on leave post his wedding on April 16

The widow of deceased Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed during a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, bid an emotional farewell to her husband.

Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal's wife breaks down while paying tribute to her husband after his mortal remains were brought at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Narwal was killed in the Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)
Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal's wife breaks down while paying tribute to her husband after his mortal remains were brought at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Narwal was killed in the Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kerala's Kochi, travelled to Pahalgam with his wife as he was on leave post his wedding. Neighbours who attended the funeral recalled that he was married recently and his wedding reception was held on April 16.

Follow live updates on Pahalgam terror attack

"He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him,” said one of Narwal's neighbours.

Narwal's wife broke down and stood inconsolable at the funeral. The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and other key dignitaries.

She mustered courage and said, “I hope his soul rests in peace. He lived a good life. It is because of him that the world is still surviving. And we should all be proud of him, in every way.”

Also read | Pahalgam terrorist attack: These are the suspects in thedeadly strike that killed 26

Narwal's grief-stricken grandfather appealed to the government to take decisive action to eliminate terrorism. “We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary,” said Hawa Singh.

Narwal's mortal remains were held at the Cargo Terminal on Wednesday before being sent to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana, for the final rites.

Also read | Rajnath Singh meets NSA, 3 defence chiefs as Pahalgam attack prompts security huddle

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
