e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Left, Cong-backed unions to strike over labour law freeze

Left, Cong-backed unions to strike over labour law freeze

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) president G Sanjeeva Reddy said representatives of different unions held a meeting on Thursday via video-conferencing.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 09:28 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Activists of Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) take part in an anti-government protest against the increase in working hours of employees in various industrial sectors from 8 hours to 12 hours a day, near labour department in Bangalore.
Activists of Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) take part in an anti-government protest against the increase in working hours of employees in various industrial sectors from 8 hours to 12 hours a day, near labour department in Bangalore.(AFP)
         

Trade unions, including those allied to the Congress and the Left parties, have called for a nationwide hunger strike on May 22 to protest against the suspension of labour laws by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) president G Sanjeeva Reddy said representatives of different unions held a meeting on Thursday via video-conferencing and decided to go for the strike against the “draconian move”.

In a statement, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary Tapan Sen last week called upon the trade unions irrespective of their affiliations to unite and resist this “barbarous and brutal machination on the rights and livelihood” of the workers. CITU is affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union affiliated to the BJP’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), too, has called for a nationwide protest on May 20 against the suspension.

Asked if they would take along the BMS, Reddy said the matter was not discussed at the meeting. “We have not approached the BMS. We have seen in the past how they were first keen to join us and later backtracked.”

The BMS has criticised the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for freezing the labour laws, and also Rajasthan, Goa, and Odisha for increasing the working hours.

The RSS affiliate has called these changes as “unheard in history” and “rare even in most undemocratic countries”.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In