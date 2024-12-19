New Delhi, Left parties will contest some seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, and have appealed to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party that the INDIA bloc should fight together in the polls. Left parties to field candidates in Delhi polls, appeal to INDIA bloc to come together

At a press conference here, state leaders of Communist Party of India , Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India Liberation and Revolutionary Socialist Party said Left parties will present an alternative to the people of Delhi.

They said the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, and Aam Aadmi Party in the state have failed to address the issues of commoners. Forward Bloc and Communist Gadar Party of India will also be part of the Left grouping.

"Left parties want to fill the space that the mainstream parties have left in Delhi. The BJP in the centre and A in the state have failed the people of Delhi," CPI leader Anurag Saxena said.

"The mainstream parties have failed to fulfil the interests of the citizens of Delhi, the Left parties have decided to contest the Delhi assembly elections in their strongholds," Saxena said.

Full statehood for Delhi, decentralisation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, transfer of powers to urban local bodies, and issues like unemployment, public distribution system, increasing minimum monthly wages to ₹26,000, drinking water are among the issues that the Left parties will raise.

Ravi Rai of the CPI Liberation said the elected government of Delhi is not being allowed to work by the Centre, and stressed that full statehood is an important issue.

"We are presenting a Left alternative to the people. Left parties have always raised people's issues," Rai said. CPI leaders KR Singh, Shankar Lal, CPI Liberation's Shweta Raj, and Rajiv Kunwar were also present at the press conference.

Asked if they have approached the Congress or A for an alliance, Saxena said, "We approached A convener Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. We have not received any response yet."

He added, "We hoped they had learnt from the results of Haryana and Maharashtra, and the INDIA bloc would fight in Delhi together, but there has been no response."

Saxena also appealed to the two parties that the INDIA bloc should fight together, and should not field candidates from the seats where the Left is fighting.

The CPI will field candidates from Karawal Nagar and Badarpur, CPI from Vikaspuri and Palam, and the CPI Liberation will fight from Narela and Kondli.

Along with this, Forward Block and CPI will announce their candidates on some more seats in the coming days, they said.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, an eminent lawyer and renowned social activist, is the CPI candidate from Karawal Nagar, while Jagdish Chand Sharma will be its candidate from Badarpur.

