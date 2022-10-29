'Legacy of Modi govt - no jobs': Chidambaram's latest attack on BJP

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday kept up his party’s attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre as he tweeted about the issue of unemployment and called it “the legacy of Modi government”. Not just the Congress's leaders but others from the opposition parties too have been slamming the Centre over the unemployment issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After 37 lakh in Uttar Pradesh applying for Grade 'C' jobs, we have 35 lakh applicants for 40,000 Agniveer jobs. Is the government listening to the anguished voices of the young men: "we are desperate, we have no choice",” the former finance minister wrote in one of the tweets.

“That is the legacy of the Modi government after 8 years: NO JOBS. The unemployment rate is 8 per cent (which is understated because of massive disguised employment),” he further said, sharpening his attack. “The September Monthly Review of the Ministry of Finance does not utter a word on unemployment!”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi is among other leaders of the grand old party who have been vehement critics of the BJP over the issue of unemployment. He has been constantly bringing up over what he describes as "the plight of the youth" as he leads the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also raised the issue in Karnataka where polls are due next year.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party - who has been looking at expanding the base in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which vote soon - has also been vocal on the unemployment issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.