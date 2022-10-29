Home / India News / 'Legacy of Modi govt - no jobs': Chidambaram's latest attack on BJP

'Legacy of Modi govt - no jobs': Chidambaram's latest attack on BJP

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi among other Congress leaders has also been raising the issue of unemployment as he leads the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

P Chidambaram on Saturday tweeted about unemployment. (File) (Hindustan Times)
P Chidambaram on Saturday tweeted about unemployment. (File) (Hindustan Times)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday kept up his party’s attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre as he tweeted about the issue of unemployment and called it “the legacy of Modi government”. Not just the Congress's leaders but others from the opposition parties too have been slamming the Centre over the unemployment issue.

“After 37 lakh in Uttar Pradesh applying for Grade 'C' jobs, we have 35 lakh applicants for 40,000 Agniveer jobs. Is the government listening to the anguished voices of the young men: "we are desperate, we have no choice",” the former finance minister wrote in one of the tweets.

“That is the legacy of the Modi government after 8 years: NO JOBS. The unemployment rate is 8 per cent (which is understated because of massive disguised employment),” he further said, sharpening his attack. “The September Monthly Review of the Ministry of Finance does not utter a word on unemployment!”.

Rahul Gandhi is among other leaders of the grand old party who have been vehement critics of the BJP over the issue of unemployment. He has been constantly bringing up over what he describes as "the plight of the youth" as he leads the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also raised the issue in Karnataka where polls are due next year.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party - who has been looking at expanding the base in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which vote soon - has also been vocal on the unemployment issue.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
congress chidambaram unemployment rate + 1 more
congress chidambaram unemployment rate

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out