Legal dispute of Bikaner’s royal family escalates

Bikaner: Rajasthan police registered a case of forgery, cheating and defamation against Rajshri Kumari, daughter of former Olympic shooter, Dr Karni Singh, alleging that she filed a “fake” complaint with the election commission against her niece and BJP MLA Sidhi Kumari. Rajshri Kumari, the daughter of former Olympic shooter, Dr Karni Singh. (HT phot)

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from Sidhi Kumari’s election representative , Sanjay Sharma, alleging that Rajshri Kumari produced “fabricated” documents to claim that Sidhi Kumari had shown disputed immovable assets as her own in the election affidavit.

The complaint also names three of Rajshri Kumari’s associates and Congress spokesperson Ritu Chaudhary for defaming the image of the four-time BJP MLA.

“The case was registered on the complaint of Sanjay Sharma who was expenditure agent of Sidhi Kumari (during election) and a power of attorney holder as well,” said Bikaner Superintendent of Police, Tejaswini Gautam.

Rajshri Kumari and Sidhi Kumari are engaged in legal battle over several properties of the Bikaner royal family including Junagarh Fort in Bikaner and Prachina, a museum managed by Sidhi Kumari that showcases artefacts from the family’s long history and the weapons used by Dr Karni Singh in Olympic games. The matter is being heard in a Bikaner district court.

The FIR lodged under sections 467, 468, 500 and 501 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is the latest in the long battle between the two.

According to the FIR, accessed by HT, Sharma has said that Rajshri Kumari, and her associates produced “forged and fabricated” documents on the basis of which they filed a “fake” complaint with the election authorities alleging Sidhi Kumari was claiming disputed assets as her own. Providing wrong or hiding information can be grounds for disqualification under the Representation of People’s Act.

Sidhi Kumari declined to comment.

Rajshri Kumari said that the complaint filed against her was “totally false and frivolous”. “I have endorsed the matter to my legal team to take appropriate legal action,” she added in a video message.