Leopard enters Gujarat secretariat, hunt on to locate it

The Gujarat secretariat had an unexpected visitor on Monday, a leopard.

The sprawling complex was cordoned off on Monday after CCTV footage from early morning showed a leopard sneaking from under a gate into the complex with 14 blocks.

“The entry from all gates has been closed until the area is not declared safe by the forest department, which has begun operations,” said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda.

The cat entered from gate number 7 around 7 am.

Nearly 200 forest department officials are currently conducting a search operation of the campus that houses the chief minister’s office, ministries and the assembly.

Tranquillisers and cages have been set up to net the leopard.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 11:36 IST