‘Both sides have good arguments', Tharoor says on 'Sengol' row. Then, explains

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday waded into the controversy surrounding the historic “Sengol”. Mentioning that the sceptre “reflects a continuity of tradition,” and that both sides are reconcilable “if one simply drops the debateable red herring about the sceptre having been handed to Nehru”, Tharoor said, “My own view on the #sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor(PTI)

“The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people & that sovereignty abides in the people of India as represented in their Parliament, and is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right,” he said.

“The two positions are reconcilable if one simply drops the debateable red herring about the sceptre having been handed to Nehru by Mountbatten to symbolise the transfer of power, a story for which there is no proof,” Tharoor added.

He went on to say, “…we should simply say that the sengol sceptre is a traditional symbol of power & authority, and by placing it in the Lok Sabha, India is affirming that sovereignty resides there & not with any monarch. Let us embrace this symbol from the past to affirm the values of our present".

The ruling BJP had earlier raised the argument that the "Sengol" was handed over to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru by Mountbatten to mark the transfer of power from British to Indians. However, Congress denied this argument and claimed that the sceptre was presented to Nehru by a religious institution in then Madras.