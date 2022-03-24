Home / India News / Lewd remark sparks of clash in Odisha’s Ganjam; 4 brothers killed
Lewd remark sparks of clash in Odisha’s Ganjam; 4 brothers killed

One man, said to be among the attackers, was also seriously injured in the clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
The four men killed in the clash had allegedly passed a lewd remark when one of the accused was trying to help a woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A lewd remark directed at a man who helped a woman triggered an altercation and an attack that led to the murder of four people in Odisha’s Ganjam district late on Tuesday, police said.

Sambhu Swain and his brothers, Pandura and Raja, made an obscene remark when a man from Ramchandrapur, Sadhu Swain, was helping a woman who fell from a motorcycle near Shambu’s food stall in Ganjam’s Pital Chhak.

“Swain was having food at their fast food stall when a woman riding pillion on her husband’s bike fell off at Pital chhak at around 10 pm. When Sadhu Swain rushed to help her, Sambhu allegedly passed a lewd comment at Sadhu which led to an altercation. An hour later when the brothers were about to close their shop, Sadhu returned with five others and an altercation started again. Sambhu allegedly attacked Sadhu Swain with an iron angle on his head. Seeing Sadhu bleed, the five youth attacked Swain and his brothers with iron rods which led to the death of three brothers,” said Rai.

Their cousin, Chandan Swain, 17, who also received injuries, died on the way to the hospital.

One man from the rival side was also seriously injured in the clash and is fighting for his life in MKCG Medical College and Hospital of Berhampur.

Police said three men have been arrested. Following the incident, local residents blocked the national highway demanding the arrest of all accused.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Kulange, who visited the spot, said the government will help the family of the deceased.

Police said they are still trying to find out if there was any past enmity between the two groups.

