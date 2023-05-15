‘Lie machine’: Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath takes jibe at State CM Shivraj Chouhan

Taking a jibe at the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan, Congress State party chief Kamal Nath on Monday called him ‘lie machine’ and ‘announcement machine’.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (left) and State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (right) . (File Photos)

At a press conference, Nath said, “Shivraj ji is a lie machine and an announcement machine. I don't know if he is a chief minister or not but he definitely is ‘Shilanayas Mantri’ [Foundation Minister], wherever this is a foundation stone to be laid, he is there with a coconut in his pocket.”

Speaking about Congress party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly Elections at the conference, he said, “We will follow any decision that the Supreme Court takes. The Supreme Court has said that whoever, individual or organisation, practices hate or contention politics should be strictly investigated. Supreme Court has said this not once but multiple times. We are not targetting anyone, we will target what the Supreme Court has said. Why should anyone feel guilty that they would be targetted? That would just mean they are practising such politics.”

In its Karnataka election manifesto, the Congress proposed a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal. “We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the party had said.

Several Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in Karnataka. In Hyderabad, some workers have also been detained.

The Punjab Court on Monday summoned congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a ₹100 crore defamation case filed by Hindu Suraksha Parishad (HSP) founder Hitesh Bhardwaj for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the Karnataka election rallies.

The case stated that Congress had compared Bajrang Dal with anti-national political organisations in the country and also called for imposing a ban on the organisation.

“I moved to court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national organizations and also promised to ban it if they win the election," Bharadwaj said.

