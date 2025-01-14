Light at the end of the tunnels: India set for big security, transport boost

The opening of the Z-Morh tunnel at Sonamarg in Jammu & Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, along with the likely completion next year of the Zoji La tunnel that lies ahead, will provide vital all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, boosting military mobility and logistics support for deployed forces in the Ladakh sector as well as tourism in Ladakh’s back country, officials aware of the development said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Sonamarg Z-Morh Tunnel. (PIB)