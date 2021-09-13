Light intensity rain in Delhi, neighbouring states today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday projected light intensity rain/drizzle in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh while in Odisha, for which the weather department issued a red alert on Sunday, the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal will cross north Odisha coast by early morning body, the IMD said.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of north Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Khekra, Baghpat, Narwana, Kaithal, Rohtak, Kharkhonda during the next two hours,” the IMD said in a 4am bulletin. This forecast is for till 6am after which fresh updates are likely to be issued.

Rain lashed national capital and its adjoining areas for two straight days on Saturday and Sunday. The spell of rain on Saturday was particularly intense, as it led to waterlogging not only on roads, but also at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

According to the weather body, the city is likely to receive light intensity rain throughout this week.

Meanwhile, for Odisha, the weather bulletin said, “The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 5 kmph. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast close to south of Chandbali by early morning of today, the 13th September, 2021.”

The red alert has been issued for seven districts in the state, till September 14. These are Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh. An orange alert has been sounded in six other districts, while eight others have received a yellow alert.