Light to moderate rain likely over parts of NCR during next few hours

Light to moderate intensity rain is likely over parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 7.30am.

Light rain is likely over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet Vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana(Haryana), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (UP), Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next two hours, the agency said.

Rain intensity is likely to reduce over northwest India from today. The monsoon trough is at the south of its normal position. It is very likely to shift gradually northwards from Friday. A cyclonic circulation is lying over Saurashtra and neighbourhood and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move north-westwards during the next two days and become less marked thereafter. A trough (area of low pressure) is running from cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and neighbourhood to Haryana across central parts of Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours. A wind shear zone (zone of change in wind speed and direction) is likely to develop over south Peninsular India from Friday.

Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with isolated very heavy rain is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours and isolated heavy rain is also very likely over Gujarat region and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Friday

Rainfall activity over south peninsular India is likely to increase from September 4 with widespread rainfall activity and isolated heavy rain very likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu during September 4 and 6; Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Marathwada on September 5 and 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 6.

Rainfall activity over Central India is also likely to increase from September 5 with widespread and heavy rain over Chhattisgarh till September 6; Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh are also likely to record heavy rain.

Scattered rain is likely to continue over east and northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, sub Himalayan West Bengal for the next couple of days.

“The remnants of a low pressure system is still bringing widespread rains over Gujarat and Kutch region. The same system was bringing widespread and intense rain over Delhi and other parts of northwest India till Thursday. The system has now weakened but a western disturbance is also impacting the region. Now with the development of a low pressure area around September 6, we can expect an active spell specially over central India. Large scale features are supporting the movement of the system westwards,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.