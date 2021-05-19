Light to moderate rainfall to continue over Delhi-NCR for a few hours: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Delhi and the NCR region, including Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, will continue to receive light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds blowing at the speed of 30-40 km/hour. The same weather condition will also continue to occur over Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra in Haryana, predicted the IMD.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra," the weather department said in a tweet.

The department also issued an orange alert for the national capital as it predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in isolated parts with gusty winds at the speed of 60 km per hour. The department warned of traffic disruption, waterlogging in low-lying areas and uprooting of small plants due to the weather change.

Other parts of Harayana that might receive rainfall for the next two hours include Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hissar, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, according to the department.

Light to moderate intensity rain to continue to occur over these parts of Uttar Pradesh--Meerut, Rampur, Moradabad, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Chandausi, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon, etc, and in these parts of Rajasthan--Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg during next 2 hours, as per the IMD.

Rainfall below 15mm is considered to be light, between 15 and 64.5 mm, it is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm rainfall is heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy and anything recorded above 204.4 mm is extremely heavy.

The rainfall and strong winds also improved the Capital's air quality to 'satisfactory' on Tuesday. This happened for the first time since last year in September, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)